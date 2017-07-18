1.5.3 Release

From Scribus Wiki

The Scribus Team is proud to announce the release of development release 1.5.3, another major step on the way to Scribus 1.6.0.

In addition to being a milestone in terms of typographic features, the Scribus Team is convinced that 1.5.3 has become stable enough to be used in new workflows and documents in a similar way to the transition from 1.3.3.x to 1.4.0 after the release of version 1.3.6. However, care must be taken, because this is still a development release.

Scribus 1.5.3 is very fast and has been thoroughly tested. Generally, everything that works reliably in 1.4.x also works in 1.5.3, but it's faster and more versatile. On top of that, it includes additional and already overwhelmingly reliant features galore.

Most Important Changes

The most important change isn't immediately visible, namely a completely rewritten text layout engine, which supports complex scripts like Arabic, Hindi or Thai, as well as providing access to advanced OpenType features, such as ligatures and alternate glyphs.









Altogether, about 500 languages and/or scripts are supported. Please note that as of version 1.5.3, Scribus is supposed to render these diverse writing systems, which still needs thorough testing by those who are familiar with them.

Typing on the canvas and text rendering in general has become a lot faster.

Previews for fonts are now available in font selectors.

The "Text" tab has been removed from the Properties Palette and is now a separate UI palette.









The performance of copying and pasting objects in/from/to files with huge color palettes has been vastly improved.

An import filter for Krita's KRA format has been added.

Scribus now follows the XDG standard for configuration files. Therefore, the Scribus preferences directory has moved from ~/.scribus/ to a new default location: ~/.config/scribus/

Color selectors display the color values as a tooltip.

A longstanding problem with the launch option for an external image editing program has been resolved. Until version 1.5.3 it was necessary to manually close the external program before it could be started again from within Scribus. This is no longer necessary.

The "Wikipedia RAL Classic" color palette has been updated, this time using Wikipedia's LAB color values.

A script called "Caption" has been included, which adds a text frame to an image frame, based on the latter's proportions.

The "Autoquote" scripts now supports inverted guillemets via the "de-g" parameter.

Code improvements have been made based on recommendations from using both the Coverity scan tool (https://scan.coverity.com/) and the "clazy" tool (https://github.com/KDE/clazy). These changes improved efficiency, removed bugs and improved security.

Countless bugs, mostly introduced with the new features in 1.5.x, have been fixed. For details see the 1.5.3svn changelog (https://bugs.scribus.net/changelog_page.php?version_id=102)

New Dependencies

As of version 1.5.3, the minimum Qt version to compile the program is 5.5.

harfbuzz, harfbuzz-icu and libicu, as well as the related development packages are now required.

Caveats

Some newly introduced features, like footnotes, may not function as desired, at least not yet.

The file format may undergo some changes between the current release and 1.6.0, so we advise caution when it comes to workflows that use automated document generation or parsing.

Vertical writing systems aren't supported for the time being, but support will be added in a later release.

The Online Help hasn't been completely updated, and it won't be until the final 1.6.0 release.

Special Credits

This version builds significantly on the code from 1.5.2 with the work that the Oman House of Open Source Technology team, led by Khaled Hosny, delivered.

1.5.3 uses all of the remainder of the code, and we have Fahad Al-Saidi to thank for his continued work and especially for the bug triaging and code changes.

Andreas Vox introduced a layout cache to speed up text rendering.

William Bader has fixed the issue of launching several instances of an external image editing program.

Contributions to GUI translations via participants on the Transifex translation platform

Primary Download Locations

Installation packages for Windows, Mac OS X, a Linux AppImage and the source code are available here: https://sourceforge.net/projects/scribus/files/scribus-devel/1.5.3/

OpenSUSE, SLED, and SLES RPMs: http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/home:/mrdocs

Packaging for other Linux distributions, *BSD, Solaris and OpenIndiana is beyond our influence. We recommend updating the respective repository data on a regular basis.

Windows Portable App: http://portableapps.com/apps/office/scribus_portable#test

Download Verification

Description File Name Sha256sum Sha1sum Source scribus-1.5.3.tar.xz 73a30b4727e19f5d301a936d23a84275cc4f5613a92416cbd843f5167721d74f 787d427e5e2c1b508e1b0a6cb9cba04075b9e5ca Source scribus-1.5.3.7z 25a874e493c4c830d38d13a85bcd1428e96c8b14db834fdd3b9a2bdff588c36d 819c5a01b1f8c73d424a9bcf8c4806f41854c7d8 OS X 10.9/Mavericks or higher, Intel x64 scribus-1.5.3.dmg 23739bc9ad11a70a9af6c764bf12253162df0070dfcff48f7fae8dbf1cd26243 81cf8b32d785a678e61a0bd78aa609a03b37e9b0 Windows 32/64 Bit scribus-1.5.3-windows.exe 8d6b59273e09d44c01b2af1e15e83c4af3081e10a0d8a06ac39dfe1c37b5fa6e 40462e75a66602f0ffb3d2462cc95c9aa24c13fb Windows 64 Bit scribus-1.5.3-windows-x64.exe 07d059fbc47bb0e29ad9e6eee4f6cc3e0fd5b1ecf69d170627a9c886f41a2f83 97ffd82e568283769266d6ad0be2b823ee6a1ba1 Linux 64 bit AppImage [1] scribus-1.5.3-linux-x86_64.AppImage ec6b6ede4a57501b6c52b28dffdea3c7bc8075a3c1a6bd415b8c975d29b8476c e8852196262a53f5927078732c102c63e4beaca4 Windows PortableApps.com Format ScribusPortableTest_1.5.3.paf.exe 699a19c875f1002f7cfc38e36dad17d1fea10a6dc10ef8eab0974ab99c2aea8b 1899a4c4acf16f4428cd7f0fb8c641302edca696

Expectations for Scribus 1.5.4

An entire rebuild of the palette system used in Scribus, enabling a cleaner and more flexible GUI

Updates to dependencies, with a likely increase to Qt 5.6

Migration of build systems or targeted versions of operating systems to later versions

Credits

The Scribus Team would like to thank Anduin.net and Modirum for their continued hosting of all of the Scribus websites.

We are grateful to the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie and Linux New Media (Germany) for sponsoring.

The Scribus Team is also honored to have Resene Colours (New Zealand), dtp studio Oldenburg (Germany), Scientific Illustration Services Corp. (USA), the Newspaper Association of America (USA), Software Consulting Services (USA), freieFarbe e.V. (Germany), bauwerk Kommunikationsdesign (Germany) as Special Supporters and donors of color palettes and other content since the 1.4.x release, just like we are grateful to the owner of Vector Portal for the permission to distribute some of his work as Scribus Templates.

Porting Scribus to OS/2 and eComStation is being supported by Serenity Systems (USA).

Finally, the Scribus Team would like to thank the many end users, translators, testers and contributors who helped us with this release.